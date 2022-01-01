Go
Allegheny Creamery & Crepes

505 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$11.00
Sliced buffalo chicken breast, 3 colby jack, roasted tomato, red onion, bacon, house hot sauce and ranch dressing.
Lumberjack Crepe$12.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, mixed peppers, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese.
Fruit & Yogurt Crepe$7.00
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and homemade yogurt wrapped in a crepe topped with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.
Fork & Knife French Toast$10.00
Eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese sandwiched between 2 pieces of French toast grilled golden brown. Served with maple syrup.
Latte
Side of Bacon$4.00
The Cheeseburger$13.00
Two grass-fed patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and some awesome burger sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.
Nutella Crepe$7.00
Nutella topped with strawberries, and bananas, and whipped cream.
Breakfast Hash$10.00
Bacon, red peppers, caramelized onions, potato hash with cheddar cheese and two over easy eggs.
Parfait$5.00
Yes! We made the Yogurt! Strawberries, blueberries, bananas and granola.
Hollidaysburg PA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
