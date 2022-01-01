Go
Toast

Allegro Hearth Bakery

100% Plant-Based Bakery and Sandwich Shop

2034 Murray Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

Rugelach$2.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and nuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
Seitan Melt$11.00
Shaved, roasted Seitan with oat cheese, sauerkraut, red onions, pickles, roasted tomatoes, and toum.
Hamantaschen$2.00
Triangle short bread cookie with fruit filling.
Apple Galette$5.00
All the flavor of our traditional Apple Pie in a handheld package.
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Our Croissant dough, laminated with house-made sunflower butter, rolled with cinnamon sugar, and topped with icing.
Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip made with olive oil and topped with sea salt; Double Chocolate with walnuts; Pecan sugar cookie with maple cream; and Oatmeal Raisin with candied ginger.
Sourdough Focaccia Slice$3.50
Available after 11:30am daily.
Slice of pan baked Sourdough, stuffed and layered with veg and spices.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, Tomato Mayo, on a Ciabatta roll.
Avocado Sandwich$11.00
Avocado with Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Toum, Tahini, and Shiitake Bacon on your choice of Sourdough or Seeded Whole Wheat bread.
Pick up to 2 sauces.
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Light, airy, and delicately flaky, laminated with house-made sunflower butter and stuffed with chocolate.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2034 Murray Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucha Street Tacos

No reviews yet

Gourmet Street Tacos, Bowls, Loaded Nachos and more! Everyday is Taco Tuesday at Lucha!
Powered by Bubba

Milky Way

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston