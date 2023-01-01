Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allen Park restaurants you'll love

Allen Park restaurants
  • Allen Park

Must-try Allen Park restaurants

Primos Pizza & Catering image

 

Primo's Pizza & Catering

8237 Allen Rd, Allen Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Primo Bread-Small$7.00
Primo Bread is made by stretching out a fresh pizza dough and placed in a square pan. We then add Mozzarella and lightly cook. Lastly we top with garlic butter, Parmesan Cheese and Oregano, cut into small dipping size triangular pieces.
Served with Marinara Sauce.
Primo Bread-Large$9.00
Primo Bread is made by stretching out a fresh pizza dough and placed in a square pan. We then add Mozzarella and lightly cook. Lastly we top with garlic butter, Parmesan Cheese and Oregano, cut into small dipping size triangular pieces.
Served with Marinara Sauce.
MED Build Your Own$9.50
We have many specialty pizzas to choose from, but now its your turn to be the pizza chef. Build your own!
More about Primo's Pizza & Catering
Consumer pic

 

3 Nicks Scoreboard - Scoreboard

18713 Van Born Rd, Allen Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about 3 Nicks Scoreboard - Scoreboard
Banner pic

 

Wing Snob - Allen Park

16930 Southfield Rd, Allen Park

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Wing Snob - Allen Park
