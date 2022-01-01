Allen restaurants you'll love

Allen restaurants
Toast
  Allen

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Vietnamese
Chicken
Southern
Main pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS

Spazo Restaurant Bar

1201 W McDermott, Allen

Avg 4.7 (2922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Ziti$11.00
pasta with ricotta cheese and aurora sauce
Special Pizza*
The Specialty Pizza comes with the following toppings: Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives.
Chef Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, olives, ham, salami, and provolone cheese.
Bengal Bay Grill image

 

Bengal Bay Grill

975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl - Tikka Masala$10.95
Our tikka masala sauce with herbs and spices topped with mint yogurt and cilantro and your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
Jumbo Punjabi Veggie Samosa$5.95
Hand-made jumbo Punjabi flaky pastry stuffed with spiced mashed potato and pea filling served with cilantro tamarind chutney dipping sauces
Bowl - Spicy 65$10.95
Our spicy 65 sauce with garlic, onion, ginger & spicy chili's sauteed with your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
Scotty P's image

 

Scotty P's

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Papou's Grilled Chicken$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Greek Chicken Kabob$12.95
2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.
La Buccia Pizzeria image

 

La Buccia Pizzeria

977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita (L)
OUR VERSION OF THE PLAIN CHEESE CLASSIC! MOZZARELLA OVOLINI, POMODORO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH OREGANO, ITALIAN OLIVE OIL
Margherita Small
OUR VERSION OF THE PLAIN CHEESE CLASSIC! MOZZARELLA OVOLINI, POMODORO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH OREGANO, ITALIAN OLIVE OIL
PEPPERONI LOVER (L)
PEPPERONI WITH PEPPERONI!!
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

2540 N. Watters Road, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

975 SH-121 NORTH 155, ALLEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
20pc Boneless$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
Carrots & Celery$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
6pc Traditional Meal Deal$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1790 N Central Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
SALTLIGHT STATION image

SANDWICHES • PHO

SALTLIGHT STATION

1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen

Avg 4.6 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Prime Rib Pho$14.00
Premium cut of PRIME RIB oven roasted to medium-rare. Our NO MSG broth is crafted by slowly simmering choice meat and bones with charred ginger, onions and aromatic spices. Served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, sliced onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, and optional sliced jalapeno and lime.
Summer Rolls$6.50
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, or TOFU. Lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaf, and rice noodle wrapped in rice paper and choice of dipping sauce.
Banh Mi Sandwich$7.99
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, TOFU. BRISKET or PRIME RIB extra. Served on a baguette with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha aioli, and sliced jalapenos on the side.
Burger 82 image

 

Burger 82

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon CheeseBurger$8.99
Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
Mushroom CheeseBurger$8.49
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
CheeseBurger$7.49
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
Vinni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PIES • SALADS

Vinni's Pizza & Pasta

950 W Stacy Rd, Allen

Avg 4.6 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Garlic Knots$2.50
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
X-Large Pizza$16.99
Elke's Market Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Elke's Market Cafe

105 N. Greenville suite 11, Allen

Avg 4.8 (706 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$11.99
Choice of toasted bread, 8 slices of thick smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado. Great with slap sauce or spicy secret sauce. Includes 1 side choice.
Trio Combo$13.99
Armor Coffee Company image

 

Armor Coffee Company

190 East Stacy Rd, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Pizza and Pints image

 

New York Pizza and Pints

824 W Stacy road, Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ellen's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ellen's

210 S Central Expressway, Allen

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea image

 

Clancy’s Coffee & Tea

900 West Bethany Drive, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Sausage Kolache$3.25
Turkey Sausage wrapped in a fluffy kolache croissant
Monkey Bread Muffin$4.25
Delicious pull apart Monkey Bread in a muffin! Delicious with a hot cup of coffee or tea.
Salsa
Hawaiian Bros image

 

Hawaiian Bros

810 West Stacy Road, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Numero 28 Allen Ristorante Pizzeria image

 

Numero 28 Allen Ristorante Pizzeria

190 E Stacy Rd #1404, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Zalat Pizza

950 W Stacy Rd, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Margherita$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
Restaurant banner

 

The Hub - Allen

1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
