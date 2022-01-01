Allen restaurants you'll love
Allen's top cuisines
Must-try Allen restaurants
More about Spazo Restaurant Bar
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS
Spazo Restaurant Bar
1201 W McDermott, Allen
|Popular items
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
pasta with ricotta cheese and aurora sauce
|Special Pizza*
The Specialty Pizza comes with the following toppings: Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives.
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, olives, ham, salami, and provolone cheese.
More about Bengal Bay Grill
Bengal Bay Grill
975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen
|Popular items
|Bowl - Tikka Masala
|$10.95
Our tikka masala sauce with herbs and spices topped with mint yogurt and cilantro and your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
|Jumbo Punjabi Veggie Samosa
|$5.95
Hand-made jumbo Punjabi flaky pastry stuffed with spiced mashed potato and pea filling served with cilantro tamarind chutney dipping sauces
|Bowl - Spicy 65
|$10.95
Our spicy 65 sauce with garlic, onion, ginger & spicy chili's sauteed with your choice of filling. Served with naan bread and basmati rice.
More about Scotty P's
Scotty P's
109 Cental Expressway, Allen
|Popular items
|Papou's Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
|'67 Original
|$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
|Greek Chicken Kabob
|$12.95
2 Skewers of Greek Chicken, Pita, Tzatziki, & Greek Salad.
More about La Buccia Pizzeria
La Buccia Pizzeria
977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen
|Popular items
|Margherita (L)
OUR VERSION OF THE PLAIN CHEESE CLASSIC! MOZZARELLA OVOLINI, POMODORO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH OREGANO, ITALIAN OLIVE OIL
|Margherita Small
OUR VERSION OF THE PLAIN CHEESE CLASSIC! MOZZARELLA OVOLINI, POMODORO SAUCE, FRESH BASIL, FRESH OREGANO, ITALIAN OLIVE OIL
|PEPPERONI LOVER (L)
PEPPERONI WITH PEPPERONI!!
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
2540 N. Watters Road, Allen
|Popular items
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
975 SH-121 NORTH 155, ALLEN
|Popular items
|20pc Boneless
|$22.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|Carrots & Celery
|$1.75
A mix of carrots and celery sticks. Includes a choice of dipping sauce.
|6pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$13.99
Includes 6 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1790 N Central Expressway, Allen
|Popular items
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
More about SALTLIGHT STATION
SANDWICHES • PHO
SALTLIGHT STATION
1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Pho
|$14.00
Premium cut of PRIME RIB oven roasted to medium-rare. Our NO MSG broth is crafted by slowly simmering choice meat and bones with charred ginger, onions and aromatic spices. Served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, sliced onion, scallion, cilantro, basil, and optional sliced jalapeno and lime.
|Summer Rolls
|$6.50
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP, or TOFU. Lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaf, and rice noodle wrapped in rice paper and choice of dipping sauce.
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$7.99
Choice of PORK, CHICKEN, TOFU. BRISKET or PRIME RIB extra. Served on a baguette with pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha aioli, and sliced jalapenos on the side.
More about Burger 82
Burger 82
880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen
|Popular items
|Bacon CheeseBurger
|$8.99
Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
|Mushroom CheeseBurger
|$8.49
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
|CheeseBurger
|$7.49
American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion (on a Brioche Bun)
More about Vinni's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PIES • SALADS
Vinni's Pizza & Pasta
950 W Stacy Rd, Allen
|Popular items
|5 Garlic Knots
|$2.50
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
|X-Large Pizza
|$16.99
More about Elke's Market Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Elke's Market Cafe
105 N. Greenville suite 11, Allen
|Popular items
|BLTA
|$11.99
Choice of toasted bread, 8 slices of thick smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado. Great with slap sauce or spicy secret sauce. Includes 1 side choice.
|Trio Combo
|$13.99
More about Clancy’s Coffee & Tea
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea
900 West Bethany Drive, Allen
|Popular items
|Turkey Sausage Kolache
|$3.25
Turkey Sausage wrapped in a fluffy kolache croissant
|Monkey Bread Muffin
|$4.25
Delicious pull apart Monkey Bread in a muffin! Delicious with a hot cup of coffee or tea.
|Salsa
More about Numero 28 Allen Ristorante Pizzeria
Numero 28 Allen Ristorante Pizzeria
190 E Stacy Rd #1404, Allen
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
950 W Stacy Rd, Allen
|Popular items
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|18" Margherita
|$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
950 W Stacey Rd Suite 160, Allen
|Popular items
|18" Pepperoni
|$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|14" Meatza
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
More about The Hub - Allen
The Hub - Allen
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100, Allen