Allen American restaurants you'll love

Go
Allen restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Allen

Scotty P's image

 

Scotty P's

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cardiac Fries$9.99
Fried Idaho Potatoes topped with mounds of Cheddar Cheese, Chives, Bacon Bits, & Pickled Jalapenos. Served with a side of our housemade Buttermilk Ranch.
Mushroom & Swiss$9.75
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo.
Papou's Grilled Chicken$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
More about Scotty P's
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

2540 N. Watters Road, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Ellen's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Ellen's

210 S Central Expressway, Allen

Avg 4.3 (251 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ellen's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allen

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Allen to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston