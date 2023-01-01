Allen Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Allen
More about Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS
Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
1201 W McDermott, Allen
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$14.00
Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, over spaghetti.
|Special Pizza*
|$0.00
The Specialty Pizza comes with the following toppings: Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives.
|Spazo's Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, mushrooms, olives, and mozzarella cheese.
More about ROMA-TX
ROMA-TX
977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen
|Popular items
|10" Margherita
|$13.99
Peeled Tomato sauce fresh mozzarella basil olive oil and parmesan.
|16" Primavera
|$18.99
Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella mushrooms onion bell peppers black olive & jalapeños.
|16" Caprese
|$18.99
Peeled tomato sauce fresh mozzarella sliced tomatoes & pesto.
More about Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX
Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX
705 S. Custer Dr, Allen
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$10.00
Build your own pizza on a 10" crust.
|Large Meat & Cheese Deluxe
|$20.00
Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese
|Large Cheese
|$15.00
Build your own pizza on a 14" crust.