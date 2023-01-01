Allen pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Allen
ROMA-TX
977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen
|Popular items
|10" Margherita
|$13.99
Peeled Tomato sauce fresh mozzarella basil olive oil and parmesan.
|16" Primavera
|$18.99
Peeled tomato sauce mozzarella mushrooms onion bell peppers black olive & jalapeños.
|16" Caprese
|$18.99
Peeled tomato sauce fresh mozzarella sliced tomatoes & pesto.
New York Pizza and Pints - McKinney, TX
824 W Stacy road, Allen
Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX
705 S. Custer Dr, Allen
|Popular items
|Small Cheese
|$10.00
Build your own pizza on a 10" crust.
|Large Meat & Cheese Deluxe
|$20.00
Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese
|Large Cheese
|$15.00
Build your own pizza on a 14" crust.
New York Pizza and Pints - Allen, TX
824 W Stacy RD #100, Allen