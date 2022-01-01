Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Allen

Allen restaurants
Toast

Allen restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Armor Coffee Company

190 East Stacy Rd, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.95
Fresh avocado, ricotta, radish, pickled onion, everything bagel seasoning, EVOO, and lemon on your choice of bread
More about Armor Coffee Company
Main pic

 

Village Burger Bar

957 Garden Park Dr, Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.75
More about Village Burger Bar

