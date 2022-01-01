Brisket in Allen

Allen restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Grilled Cheese image

 

The Brass Tap

2540 N. Watters Road, Allen

Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Moist Brisket image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1790 N Central Expressway, Allen

Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
