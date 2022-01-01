Brisket in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap
2540 N. Watters Road, Allen
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1790 N Central Expressway, Allen
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.