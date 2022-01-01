Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve cake

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS

Spazo Restaurant Bar

1201 W McDermott, Allen

Avg 4.7 (2922 reviews)
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$7.00
More about Spazo Restaurant Bar
Scotty P's

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scotty P's Cakes$5.25
Decadent Cakes and the 'cream cheesiest' of Cheesecakes! Dessert at Scotty P's; Yes, Please!
More about Scotty P's
La Buccia Pizzeria

977 Tx-121 suite 120, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberries Cheese Cake$6.99
DELICIOUS CHEESE CAKE WITH STRAWBERRY FRUIT.
More about La Buccia Pizzeria
PIZZA • PIES • SALADS

Vinni's Pizza & Pasta

950 W Stacy Rd, Allen

Avg 4.6 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about Vinni's Pizza & Pasta
SANDWICHES • PHO

SALTLIGHT STATION

1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen

Avg 4.6 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$6.99
Slice of two-layer dark chocolate cake
More about SALTLIGHT STATION
Lone Spur Cafe

305 N Central Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Cake (Full Stack)$8.99
Chocolate Cake$5.99
Hot Cake (Short Stack)$7.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe

