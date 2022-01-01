Chai lattes in Allen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Allen
Allen
/
Allen
/
Chai Lattes
Allen restaurants that serve chai lattes
Bengal Bay Grill
975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen
No reviews yet
Indian Iced Chai Latte
$3.95
Indian masala chai latte made with ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon
More about Bengal Bay Grill
SANDWICHES • PHO
SALTLIGHT STATION
1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen
Avg 4.6
(594 reviews)
Chai Latte
$5.00
More about SALTLIGHT STATION
