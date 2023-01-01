Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Allen

Go
Allen restaurants
Toast

Allen restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Main pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • SUBS

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX

1201 W McDermott, Allen

Avg 4.7 (2922 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Cheese Pizza*$0.00
The Ricotta Cheese Pizza comes with the following toppings: Tomatoes, Spinach, Basil, Garlic, and Ricotta Cheese
Goat Cheese Pizza*$0.00
The Goat Cheese Pizza comes with the following toppings: Roma Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Garlic, Spinach, and Goat Cheese
Cheese Pizza*$0.00
More about Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
Item pic

 

Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX

705 S. Custer Dr, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Portion Cheese Pizza$8.00
8'' cheese pizza or add toppings for just a $1 each (premium toppings extra).
More about Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX

Browse other tasty dishes in Allen

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Cannolis

Chocolate Mousse

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Allen to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (137 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston