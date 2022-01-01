Chicken sandwiches in Allen

Go
Allen restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Allen
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Allen restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

2540 N. Watters Road, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Clancy’s Coffee & Tea image

 

Clancy’s Coffee & Tea

900 West Bethany Drive, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
More about Clancy’s Coffee & Tea

Browse other tasty dishes in Allen

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Allen to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston