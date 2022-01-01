Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Allen

Go
Allen restaurants
Toast

Allen restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Bengal Bay Grill

975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.95
Fresh chicken breast tenderloins served with small sidewinders and our Indian Boom Boom sauce
Kids - Chicken fingers & fries
Chicken fingers and sidewinder fries with a cookie and juice box
More about Bengal Bay Grill
Item pic

 

Scotty P's

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders$8.99
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
More about Scotty P's
Item pic

 

Wing Snob

975 SH-121 NORTH 155, ALLEN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
More about Wing Snob
Burger 82 image

 

Burger 82

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$8.99
with Ranch Dressing
More about Burger 82
Item pic

 

Village Burger Bar

957 Garden Park Dr, Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Strips$7.25
Grilled Chicken with Blue Cheese or Ranch and a side of Celery and Carrots
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.50
Breaded chicken strips
More about Village Burger Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Allen

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Chai Lattes

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Allen to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston