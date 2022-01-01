Chicken tenders in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Bengal Bay Grill
Bengal Bay Grill
975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$6.95
Fresh chicken breast tenderloins served with small sidewinders and our Indian Boom Boom sauce
|Kids - Chicken fingers & fries
Chicken fingers and sidewinder fries with a cookie and juice box
More about Scotty P's
Scotty P's
109 Cental Expressway, Allen
|Kid's Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Jr. Chris P. Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
2 Breaded Tenders. Served with Fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
975 SH-121 NORTH 155, ALLEN
|3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
More about Burger 82
Burger 82
880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
with Ranch Dressing