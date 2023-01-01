Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve chile relleno

Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive

533 West McDermott Drive, Allen

Chile Relleno$15.00
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with nuts and raisins, served with cilantro rice and black beans
More about Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

401 S central expressway, Allen

Matt's Famous Chile Relleno$14.95
Hand battered Anaheim pepper stuffed w/ choice of beef, chicken or cheese, topped w/ spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, sour cream, mixed cheeses, texas pecans & raisins. Served w/ beans & rice.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

