Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Allen
/
Allen
/
Chocolate Cake
Allen restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SANDWICHES • PHO
SALTLIGHT STATION
1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen
Avg 4.6
(594 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$6.99
Slice of two-layer dark chocolate cake
More about SALTLIGHT STATION
Lone Spur Cafe
305 N Central Expressway, Allen
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$5.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Allen
Cheeseburgers
Garlic Bread
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Salmon
Fried Pickles
Lasagna
Sirloin Steaks
More near Allen to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Garland
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Wylie
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston