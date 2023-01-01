Enchiladas in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve enchiladas
Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
533 West McDermott Drive, Allen
|3 Pieces Enchiladas
|$16.00
Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen
401 S central expressway, Allen
|Ala Enchilada
|$3.19
|Traditional Red Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, charro beans & rice
|Ribeye & Enchiladas
|$30.95
12 oz Ribeye served w/ 2 cheese & chili enchiladas, charro beans & a side salad