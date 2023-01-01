Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive

533 West McDermott Drive, Allen

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Pieces Enchiladas$16.00
Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

401 S central expressway, Allen

TakeoutDelivery
Ala Enchilada$3.19
Traditional Red Enchiladas$14.95
Two enchiladas filled w/ cheese & onion, topped w/ Grandma's red chile sauce, fresh guacamole salad, charro beans & rice
Ribeye & Enchiladas$30.95
12 oz Ribeye served w/ 2 cheese & chili enchiladas, charro beans & a side salad
