Flautas in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve flautas

Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive

533 West McDermott Drive, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$14.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomatoes, and skim cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and rice
More about Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

401 S central expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
Ala Flauta$1.99
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

