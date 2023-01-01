Flautas in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve flautas
Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
533 West McDermott Drive, Allen
|Flautas
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomatoes, and skim cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen
401 S central expressway, Allen
|Flautas
|$14.95
Five flautas filled w/ beef, chicken or bean & cheese, grilled to perfection, on a bed of spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese, sour cream, chile con queso. Served w/ guacamole salad or beans & rice.
|Ala Flauta
|$1.99