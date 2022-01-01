Fried pickles in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve fried pickles
109 Cental Expressway, Allen
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
|Jr. Fried Pickles
|$4.15
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
|Fried Pickles
|$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.