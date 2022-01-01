Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Scotty P's

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$7.95
A large order of our breaded to order thick-cut dill pickle chips. Great as a starter or throw a few atop your favorite burger. We won't judge! Dip 'em in Magic Sauce! That's winning! Serves 2+
Jr. Fried Pickles$4.15
Thick-cut Dill Pickle chips breaded and fried to order. Perfect as a starter or even on your favorite burger!
Fried Pickles$7.25
Breaded to order. Served with Secret Sauce for dipping.
More about Scotty P's
Burger 82 image

 

Burger 82

880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.49
with Ranch Dressing
More about Burger 82
Item pic

 

Village Burger Bar

957 Garden Park Dr, Allen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$5.25
Fried Pickle chips served with Lemon Aioli
More about Village Burger Bar

