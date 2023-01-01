Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Allen

Allen restaurants
Allen restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Scotty P's - Allen

109 Cental Expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.25
Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta, Pepperoncini, Greek , Grilled Pita.
More about Scotty P's - Allen
Item pic

 

Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX

705 S. Custer Dr, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad (Large)$12.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, a pepperoncini pepper, and our delicious balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
SM Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, a pepperoncini pepper, and our delicious balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
More about Palio's Pizza - Allen, TX

Map

