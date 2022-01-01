Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Allen
/
Allen
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Allen restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Scotty P's
109 Cental Expressway, Allen
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.25
A large order of our hot and crispy julienned style Sweet Potato fries. Serves 2+
More about Scotty P's
Burger 82
880 W Exchange Pkwy #1150, Allen
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
(Large) Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
More about Burger 82
