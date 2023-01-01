Taco salad in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
533 West McDermott Drive, Allen
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Don Pepe's Rancho Mexican Grill - 6959 Arapaho Road
Don Pepe's Rancho Mexican Grill - 6959 Arapaho Road
6959 Arapaho Road, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen
401 S central expressway, Allen
|Taco Salad
|$13.95
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell