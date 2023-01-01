Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Allen

Go
Allen restaurants
Toast

Allen restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive

533 West McDermott Drive, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar - 533 West McDermott Drive
Consumer pic

 

Don Pepe's Rancho Mexican Grill - 6959 Arapaho Road

6959 Arapaho Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$15.00
Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Don Pepe's Rancho Mexican Grill - 6959 Arapaho Road
Restaurant banner

 

Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

401 S central expressway, Allen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$13.95
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez - Allen - Allen

Browse other tasty dishes in Allen

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Tortilla Soup

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Flautas

Map

More near Allen to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (619 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (708 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston