Tacos in Allen
Allen restaurants that serve tacos
More about Bengal Bay Grill
Bengal Bay Grill
975 Highway 121 Ste 100, Allen
|Jumbo Tikka Taco
|$6.95
Jumbo taco filled with tikka masala, onions, cheese, queso & sour cream on house-prepared naan
More about SALTLIGHT STATION
SANDWICHES • PHO
SALTLIGHT STATION
1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen
|Station Tacos
|$6.50
2 tacos per order. Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or tofu. Served on corn tortillas and dressed with lettuce, purple cabbage, sliced onions, cilantro, house aioli, and side of cilantro jalapeno sauce.
|Station Tacos
|$6.99
2 tacos per order. Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or tofu. Served on corn tortillas and dressed with lettuce, purple cabbage, sliced onions, cilantro, house aioli, and side of cilantro jalapeno sauce.
|Station Tacos
|$9.09
2 tacos per order. Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or tofu. Served on corn tortillas and dressed with lettuce, purple cabbage, sliced onions, cilantro, house aioli, and side of cilantro jalapeno sauce.