Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

1790 N Central Expressway

Allen, TX 75002

Popular Items

Whole Smoked Turkey Breast$59.00
3.5lb Whole Smoked Turkey Breast. Feeds 8-12 people.
Speed Heat Chafers$15.00
Gallon Drinks$6.50
Get a Gallon of our Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, or Lemonade
Whole Natural Smoked Pit Ham$89.00
7lb Smoked Ham. Feeds 8 to 12 people.
Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
For a price of $14.99/person Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils. You can add a Deluxe Meat for $1-$4/person and a dessert for $2.49/person.
All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:30 pm

1790 N Central Expressway, Allen TX 75002

Nearby restaurants

Burger 82

Come in and enjoy!

Vinni's Pizza & Pasta

Vinni’s Pizza & Pasta is designed to provide residents in Allen and the surrounding areas with a taste of old school perfected recipes from 1970’s New York and New Jersey-style pizzerias.

Zalat Pizza

Pizza Zealots!

Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.

