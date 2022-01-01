GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.

For a price of $14.99/person Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils. You can add a Deluxe Meat for $1-$4/person and a dessert for $2.49/person.

