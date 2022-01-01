Barbeque
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
1790 N Central Expressway
Allen, TX 75002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location
1790 N Central Expressway, Allen TX 75002
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Burger 82
Come in and enjoy!
Vinni's Pizza & Pasta
Vinni’s Pizza & Pasta is designed to provide residents in Allen and the surrounding areas with a taste of old school perfected recipes from 1970’s New York and New Jersey-style pizzerias.
Zalat Pizza
Pizza Zealots!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.