Allendale Steakhouse

Come and Enjoy one of the best steaks in New Jersey !

STEAKS

95 W Allendale Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (318 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

95 W Allendale Ave

Allendale NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

