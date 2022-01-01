Allendale Steakhouse
Come and Enjoy one of the best steaks in New Jersey !
STEAKS
95 W Allendale Ave • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
95 W Allendale Ave
Allendale NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mezza Luna
Come in and enjoy!
Pierogi Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Boutique
We look forward to welcoming you to our full bar stocked with only the best wines and handcrafted cocktails served by our talented mixologists. Enjoy a light bite in our heated outdoor seating area or get cozy inside where you can shop for high-quality items in our artisanal retail store.