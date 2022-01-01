Go
Allenstown Pizza Market

Friendly faces, large portions, and delicious food!

43 Allenstown Rd

Popular Items

Greek Salad$8.99
Our base salad with feta cheese
Lg Pizza Market Special$22.89
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Fresca$1.99
0.99 Bag$0.99
Sm Italian$6.89
Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Pasta$6.79
Lg Ham and Cheese$8.39
Ham, American Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Sm Pizza Market Special$15.50
Pepperoni, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Sausage, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes
Sm$10.14
Build your own from our list of delicious toppings
Lg Italian$8.39
Mortadella, Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, and your choice of toppings
Location

43 Allenstown Rd

Allenstown NH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

