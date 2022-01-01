Allentown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Allentown
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Cajun Crab Pierogies
|$10.99
Served sauteed or fried. Topped with crabmeat, brown butter, and Cajun Seasoning.
|Wings
|$13.49
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
|Smothered Fries
|$7.49
Wedge cut fries topped with cheddar-jack, bacon cheese sauce with jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Popular items
|Garlic Chicken Panini
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Artichoke Heart, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
|Tuna Salad
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
|Falafel
|$7.00
Falafel Balls, tomato, lettuce, Pickles, cucumber, parsley, tahini sauce
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown
|Popular items
|K-pop Eggrolls
|$9.00
crispy wonton, Korean BBQ beef, mozzarella, siracha aioli, balsamic glaze
|Black Garlic Fries
|$7.00
fresh-cut steak fries, black garlic seasoning, house ketchup.
|Cheesesteak Empanada
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
|Hole-In-One
|$12.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay
Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Full Pancakes
|$5.99
|Cheese Omelet
|$5.99
|Home Fries
|$2.99
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Popular items
|Shelby Burger
|$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
|Beef "Cubano"
|$15.95
Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Popular items
|Short Ribs
|$15.00
petite portion of boneless beef short ribs served with two sides
|Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, maple cider vinaigrette
|King Salmon
|$32.00
yam & basmati rice, haricot verts, caramelized orange emulsion
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
|Coconut Rice Bowl
|$12.00
mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple
|Fish & Chips Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
Foundation Tavern
1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville
|Popular items
|KC BURGER
|$13.99
BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a Crispy Onion Ring on a house roll. Served with House Chips.
|CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
TRADITIONAL PIZZA WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAUCE. TOPPINGS AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE.
|FOUNDATION NACHOS
|$10.99
House made tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add chili, pulled pork or brisket for an additional charge.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
STAHLEYS CELLARETTE
1826 Hanover Ave, ALLENTOWN
Union & Finch restaurant
1528 W. Union St., Allentown
|Popular items
|Savory Stack
|$13.00
2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.
|Waffles Foster
|$12.50
Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts
|Union Omelette
|$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast