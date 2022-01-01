Allentown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Allentown

Hops at the Paddock image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Crab Pierogies$10.99
Served sauteed or fried. Topped with crabmeat, brown butter, and Cajun Seasoning.
Wings$13.49
Served with your choice of wing sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and celery.
Smothered Fries$7.49
Wedge cut fries topped with cheddar-jack, bacon cheese sauce with jalapenos. Served with ranch dressing on the side.
More about Hops at the Paddock
Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Chicken Panini$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Basil, Artichoke Heart, Cheese, Garlic Sauce.
Tuna Salad$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion on pita bread
Falafel$7.00
Falafel Balls, tomato, lettuce, Pickles, cucumber, parsley, tahini sauce
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co. image

 

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
K-pop Eggrolls$9.00
crispy wonton, Korean BBQ beef, mozzarella, siracha aioli, balsamic glaze
Black Garlic Fries$7.00
fresh-cut steak fries, black garlic seasoning, house ketchup.
Cheesesteak Empanada$8.00
More about Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
Hole-In-One$12.00
Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw
Chicken Wings$13.00
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay
Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité
More about The Sweet Spot
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Pancakes$5.99
Cheese Omelet$5.99
Home Fries$2.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shelby Burger$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
Greek Salad$11.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Beef "Cubano"$15.95
Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll
More about The Shelby
Grille 3501 image

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Ribs$15.00
petite portion of boneless beef short ribs served with two sides
Pecan & Goat Cheese Salad$10.00
mixed greens, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, maple cider vinaigrette
King Salmon$32.00
yam & basmati rice, haricot verts, caramelized orange emulsion
More about Grille 3501
Notch image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$14.00
Housemade Sautéed Pork Dumplings, Mushroom Ponzu, Caramelized Shiitake Mushrooms, Crispy Ginger, Chili Threads
Coconut Rice Bowl$12.00
mixed vegetables, egg, green apple, pineapple
Fish & Chips Wrap$14.00
Crispy Cod, House Tartar Sauce, Mixed Greens, Bacon Aioli, Small Side of Fries
More about Notch
Foundation Tavern image

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KC BURGER$13.99
BBQ sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and a Crispy Onion Ring on a house roll. Served with House Chips.
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA
TRADITIONAL PIZZA WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND SAUCE. TOPPINGS AVAILABLE FOR AN EXTRA CHARGE.
FOUNDATION NACHOS$10.99
House made tortilla chips topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add chili, pulled pork or brisket for an additional charge.
More about Foundation Tavern
STAHLEYS CELLARETTE image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

STAHLEYS CELLARETTE

1826 Hanover Ave, ALLENTOWN

Avg 4.7 (214 reviews)
Takeout
More about STAHLEYS CELLARETTE
Restaurant banner

 

Union & Finch restaurant

1528 W. Union St., Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Stack$13.00
2 pancakes topped with 2 sunny-side up eggs, pecanwood bacon, housemade bourbon butter, maple syrup, bacon salt.
Waffles Foster$12.50
Waffle topped with bourbon caramel sauce, brûléed banana, fresh berries, housemade whipped cream, macadamia nuts
Union Omelette$12.00
3 eggs, tomatoes, pecanwood bacon, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of white, wheat or rye toast
More about Union & Finch restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allentown

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Pierogies

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston