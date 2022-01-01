Allentown breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Allentown

Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The San Diego$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
Chips$3.86
Bag of Chips
The Santa Barbara$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
More about Cali Burrito
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Pancakes$5.99
Cheese Omelet$5.99
Home Fries$2.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shelby Burger$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
Greek Salad$11.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Beef "Cubano"$15.95
Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll
More about The Shelby

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Allentown

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Pierogies

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Easton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston