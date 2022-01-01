Allentown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Allentown
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Popular items
|The San Diego
|$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
|Chips
|$3.86
Bag of Chips
|The Santa Barbara
|$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Popular items
|Full Pancakes
|$5.99
|Cheese Omelet
|$5.99
|Home Fries
|$2.99
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Popular items
|Shelby Burger
|$14.50
Two 4oz Local Beef Patties, Shelby Sauce, American Cheese, L.T.O.P.
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
chopped Romaine, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onion, red peppers, feta, red wine vinaigrette
|Beef "Cubano"
|$15.95
Braised short rib, prime rib, Swiss cheese, horseradish mayo, pickled red onion, Portuguese roll