Allentown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Allentown

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown

768 Union Blvd, allentown

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shroom ETA$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.
The Rose Marie$11.00
Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.
Lemon Fries (Online)$8.00
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
More about The Vegan Butcher - Allentown
Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
The San Diego$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
Chips$3.86
Bag of Chips
The Santa Barbara$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
More about Cali Burrito
Chopfin image

 

Chopfin

1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Truffle Edamame$3.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame
The Firecracker$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
The Balboa$13.95
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce
More about Chopfin

