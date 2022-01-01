Allentown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Allentown
More about The Vegan Butcher - Allentown
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown
768 Union Blvd, allentown
|Popular items
|Shroom ETA
|$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.
|The Rose Marie
|$11.00
Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.
|Lemon Fries (Online)
|$8.00
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
More about Cali Burrito
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Popular items
|The San Diego
|$9.08
Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing
|Chips
|$3.86
Bag of Chips
|The Santa Barbara
|$9.08
Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing
More about Chopfin
Chopfin
1403 N. Cedar Crest Blvd. Suite 140, Allentown
|Popular items
|Truffle Edamame
|$3.95
Black Truffle Sea Salt Dusted Edamame
|The Firecracker
|$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Surimi, Avocado, Pineapple, Cucumber, Cilantro, Sriracha Sauce
|The Balboa
|$13.95
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Crunch Onions, Sriracha & Unagi Sauce