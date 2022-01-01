Bacon cheeseburgers in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$10.99
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking topped with homemade bacon jam and pepperjack cheese. Served with chips
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls
|$10.00
Ground beef, onion, bacon and American cheese packed into a golf ball-shaped crispy sesame crust served with a pickle spear and Thousand Island dressing
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|8 Oz. Cowboy Burger w/ Bacon
|$10.99
|Chris 8 Oz. Bacon Ch. burger
|$10.99
|Bacon, Egg, 8oz Cheese burger
|$10.99