Bacon cheeseburgers in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Jam Burger$10.99
8-ounce hamburger patty grilled to your liking topped with homemade bacon jam and pepperjack cheese. Served with chips
More about Hops at the Paddock
b5fb2940-db06-4be2-b0b4-813924778149 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls$10.00
Ground beef, onion, bacon and American cheese packed into a golf ball-shaped crispy sesame crust served with a pickle spear and Thousand Island dressing
More about The Sweet Spot
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
8 Oz. Cowboy Burger w/ Bacon$10.99
Chris 8 Oz. Bacon Ch. burger$10.99
Bacon, Egg, 8oz Cheese burger$10.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon Bacon Burger Pizza$20.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

