Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve baklava

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Baklava(walnuts,fillo, honey sauce}$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market

27 North 7th Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$3.00
walnuts, filo dough and pistachio
More about Zahra - Downtown Allentown Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Rolls

Tuna Salad

Muffins

Mushroom Burgers

Mussels

Margherita Pizza

Scallops

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (897 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston