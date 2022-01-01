Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Blueberry pancakes in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Blueberry Pancakes
Allentown restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Full Blueberry Pancakes
$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
Avg 4.8
(4989 reviews)
Blueberry Pancake
$13.50
candied squash, pecans, cinnamon cream cheese glaze
More about The Shelby
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
French Toast
Tuna Wraps
Tiramisu
Fried Rice
Thai Tea
Pies
Turkey Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(846 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1310 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston