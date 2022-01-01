Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pancakes in Allentown

Allentown restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Full Blueberry Pancakes$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancake$13.50
candied squash, pecans, cinnamon cream cheese glaze
More about The Shelby

