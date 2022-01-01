Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Brulee
Allentown restaurants that serve brulee
Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
812 Hamilton Street, Allentown
No reviews yet
Creme Brule
$6.50
More about Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
Foundation Tavern
1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville
No reviews yet
CREME BRULEE
$9.00
More about Foundation Tavern
