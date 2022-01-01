Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve brulee

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works image

 

Fegley's Allentown Brew Works

812 Hamilton Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Creme Brule$6.50
More about Fegley's Allentown Brew Works
Foundation Tavern image

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CREME BRULEE$9.00
More about Foundation Tavern

