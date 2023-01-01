Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta pizza in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve bruschetta pizza

Hops at the Paddock image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Chix Cauli Pizza$14.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza Bruschetta$0.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen

