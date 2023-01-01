Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta pizza in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Bruschetta Pizza
Allentown restaurants that serve bruschetta pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
Avg 4.1
(947 reviews)
Bruschetta Chix Cauli Pizza
$14.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
No reviews yet
Pizza Bruschetta
$0.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Chicken Pad Thai
Meatloaf
Hash Browns
Pepper Steaks
Arugula Salad
Crispy Chicken
Edamame
Snapper
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1169 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(860 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1677 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston