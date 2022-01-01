Buffalo chicken salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$60.00
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.50