Buffalo chicken salad in Allentown

The Sweet Spot image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HALF TRAY Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$60.00
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$14.50
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Buffalo chicken with roasted red peppers & pepper jack cheese served on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with our chunky blue cheese dressing.
