Caesar salad in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar Salad$2.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$5.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with grilled garlic shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Side Caesar Salad$3.00
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hardboiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Stuffed to The Grills
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.00
chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crouton
SIDE Caesar Salad$5.00
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Small Caesar Salad$10.00
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
More about Grille 3501
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Caesar Salad$19.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

