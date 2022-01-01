Caesar salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Caesar Salad
|$7.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$2.99
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$5.00
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Grilled Garlic Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$15.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with grilled garlic shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.00
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hardboiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
chopped Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, crouton
|SIDE Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Small Caesar Salad
|$10.00
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing