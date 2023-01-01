Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve carrot cake

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chocolate Cake

Dumplings

Po Boy

Cake

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1540 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston