Carrot cake in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Carrot Cake
Allentown restaurants that serve carrot cake
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
