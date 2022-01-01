Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$11.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
b5fb2940-db06-4be2-b0b4-813924778149 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls$10.00
Ground beef, onion, bacon and American cheese packed into a golf ball-shaped crispy sesame crust served with a pickle spear and Thousand Island dressing
More about The Sweet Spot
Vivo Italian Kitchen image

 

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
All American Cheeseburger$10.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger & Fries$11.00
4oz beef patty with cheddar cheese served with French Fries with marinated tomato and lettuce on the side.
More about Notch
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger 🍔$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Provolone, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & ketchup on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.
Cheeseburger Ranchero 🍔$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & ranch on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.
Barbecue Cheeseburger 🍔$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Mo’s Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Lobsters

Garden Salad

Fried Rice

Salmon Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Hot Chocolate

Chef Salad

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston