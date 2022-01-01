Cheeseburgers in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$11.00
More about The Sweet Spot
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls
|$10.00
Ground beef, onion, bacon and American cheese packed into a golf ball-shaped crispy sesame crust served with a pickle spear and Thousand Island dressing
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|California Cheeseburger
|$12.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|All American Cheeseburger
|$10.50
More about Notch
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$11.00
4oz beef patty with cheddar cheese served with French Fries with marinated tomato and lettuce on the side.
More about Mo’s Eatery
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Cheeseburger 🍔
|$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Provolone, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo & ketchup on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.
|Cheeseburger Ranchero 🍔
|$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & ranch on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.
|Barbecue Cheeseburger 🍔
|$9.49
Your choice of black Angus beef OR veggie burger with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun, Served with Crispy Fries.