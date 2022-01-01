Cheesecake in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about The Udder Bar
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES
The Udder Bar
1852 W Allen St, Allentown
|Blueberry Cheesecake Soft Serve Delight
|$5.60
Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Blueberry Sauce, and Cheesecake Bites
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.85
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Graham Crackers, Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Cream, Cherry
|Strawberry Cheesecake Soft Serve Delight
|$5.60
Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce and Cheesecake Bites
More about The Sweet Spot
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Cheesecake Nachos
|$8.00
Graham cracker “chips” covered in whipped cheesecake dip, glazed strawberries and chocolate drizzle
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$6.95
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$6.99
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Peanut butter cup Cheesecake
|$6.00
Peanut butter cheesecake with a nutter butter crust, topped with chocolate glaze, and peanut butter cup pieces.
|Mint Choc Chip Cheesecake
|$6.00
Mint choc chip cheesecake with an Oreo crust topped with chocolate sauce and choc chips
|Banana Choc chip cheesecake cake
|$6.00
Banana Choc chip cake stuffed with a layer of plain cheesecake and topped with peanut butter frosting and choc chips
More about The Shelby
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Vanilla Cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Fried Cheesecake
|$8.00
More about Grille 3501
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Almond Cheesecake
|$11.00
dark chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut oat crumb, chantilly cream