Cheesecake in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve cheesecake

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

The Udder Bar

1852 W Allen St, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Cheesecake Soft Serve Delight$5.60
Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Blueberry Sauce, and Cheesecake Bites
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.85
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce, Graham Crackers, Cheesecake Bites, Whipped Cream, Cherry
Strawberry Cheesecake Soft Serve Delight$5.60
Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Strawberry Sauce and Cheesecake Bites
More about The Udder Bar
FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake Nachos$8.00
Graham cracker “chips” covered in whipped cheesecake dip, glazed strawberries and chocolate drizzle
More about The Sweet Spot
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.95
More about Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$6.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut butter cup Cheesecake$6.00
Peanut butter cheesecake with a nutter butter crust, topped with chocolate glaze, and peanut butter cup pieces.
Mint Choc Chip Cheesecake$6.00
Mint choc chip cheesecake with an Oreo crust topped with chocolate sauce and choc chips
Banana Choc chip cheesecake cake$6.00
Banana Choc chip cake stuffed with a layer of plain cheesecake and topped with peanut butter frosting and choc chips
More about Stuffed to The Grills
PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Shelby
Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Cheesecake$8.00
More about Vivo Italian Kitchen
Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cheesecake$11.00
dark chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut oat crumb, chantilly cream
More about Grille 3501
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jr Cheesecake$8.00
Cheesecake Cone$8.00
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

