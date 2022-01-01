Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chef salad

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.95
Ham, Turkey, Romaine lettuce, Spring mix, swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg and croutons.
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$14.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
Ham & smoked turkey with American & Cheddar cheeses served with a hard-boiled egg on a bed of Chopped Romaine lettuce, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes & red onions with Ranch dressing.
More about Mo’s Eatery

