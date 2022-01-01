Chef salad in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chef Salad
|$12.99
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Chef Salad
|$10.95
Ham, Turkey, Romaine lettuce, Spring mix, swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg and croutons.
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Chef Salad
|$14.50