Chicken caesar wraps in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar wrap$9.99
A char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella in a plain wrap.
More about Mo’s Eatery

