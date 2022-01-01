Chicken caesar wraps in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99