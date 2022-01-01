Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Chicken Nuggets
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
Avg 4.4
(277 reviews)
Dora (Chicken Nuggets)
$8.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
No reviews yet
Chicken Nugget Platter
$10.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets
$6.50
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Tortellini
Gnocchi
Penne
Spaghetti
Turkey Clubs
Fish And Chips
Rice Bowls
Boneless Wings
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston