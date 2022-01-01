Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Chicken Parmesan Sand.$10.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Greenhouse Enoteca image

 

Greenhouse Enoteca

2114 W Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (922 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN$25.00
More about Greenhouse Enoteca

