Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Allentown

Go
Allentown restaurants
Toast

Allentown restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$16.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Soul Soup - Allentown Farmers Market image

 

Soul Soup

1825 Chew Street, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16 OZ Chicken Pot Pie$8.49
8 OZ Chicken Pot Pie$4.72
32 OZ Chicken Pot Pie$16.98
More about Soul Soup

Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown

Caprese Salad

Rice Balls

Cornbread

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Nuggets

Chips And Salsa

Bisque

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Allentown to explore

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston