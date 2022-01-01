Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Hops at the Paddock image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$8.99
Item pic

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
mayo ketchup, pickled onions, scallions
