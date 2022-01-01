Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
Allentown
/
Allentown
/
Chicken Rolls
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken rolls
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
Avg 4.1
(947 reviews)
Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls
$8.99
More about Hops at the Paddock
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$14.00
mayo ketchup, pickled onions, scallions
More about Notch
Browse other tasty dishes in Allentown
Chips And Salsa
Margherita Pizza
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Octopus
Chicken Pad Thai
Greek Salad
French Toast
Egg Rolls
More near Allentown to explore
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Nazareth
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Reading
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1471 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston