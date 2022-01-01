Chicken sandwiches in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Artichoke heart, basil, roasted red pepper, cheese, garlic sauce
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Hand battered fried chicken sandwich (steakhouse style)
|$11.95
Hand battered to order fried chicken sandwich with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, and steakhouse BBQ sauce
More about The Shelby
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.
More about Grille 3501
Grille 3501
3501 Broadway, Allentown
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche