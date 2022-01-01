Chicken sandwiches in Allentown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Allentown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Artichoke heart, basil, roasted red pepper, cheese, garlic sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hand battered fried chicken sandwich (steakhouse style)$11.95
Hand battered to order fried chicken sandwich with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, and steakhouse BBQ sauce
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Creamy dill dressing, brioche bun, L.T.P.
More about The Shelby
Grille 3501 image

 

Grille 3501

3501 Broadway, Allentown

Avg 4.5 (4011 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
pepper jack, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, chipotle mayonnaise, brioche
More about Grille 3501
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
crispy chicken thigh, spicy cabbage slaw, red onion, harissa ketchup
choice of:
• kfc (korean sticky garlic sauce)
• hbc (hot butter chicken)
(hot butter chicken shown)
More about Notch

