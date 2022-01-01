Chicken tenders in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hops at the Paddock
1945 W Columbia St, Allentown
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.99
(5) Breaded and fried golden brown chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$8.99
Crispy, golden fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce and wedge cut fries.
FRENCH FRIES
The Sweet Spot
2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
Crispy fried chicken strips served with fries or applesauce.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Bart (Chicken Fingers)
|$8.99
|Chicken Fingers(3)
|$8.99
|Chicken Fingers (4)
|$12.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
Crispy chicken fingers served with french fries and pickles
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Classic breaded local chicken tenderloins
Vivo Italian Kitchen
4558 crackersport road, allentown
|Kids Homemade Chicken Fingers & Fires
|$7.00
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$11.99
|FULL TRAY Chicken Tenders
|$90.00
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.50
Notch
5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown
|Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$10.00
Kids have been demanding chicken tenders here! Crispy chicken crispers & hand cut fries!
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
All white meat chicken tender served with crispy fries.