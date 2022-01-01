Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken tenders

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hops at the Paddock

1945 W Columbia St, Allentown

Avg 4.1 (947 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.99
(5) Breaded and fried golden brown chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.99
Crispy, golden fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce and wedge cut fries.
Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers (4)$5.50
FRENCH FRIES

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce
Toss in wing sauce |1
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.50
Crispy fried chicken strips served with fries or applesauce.
Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Bart (Chicken Fingers)$8.99
Chicken Fingers(3)$8.99
Chicken Fingers (4)$12.99
Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$7.95
Crispy chicken fingers served with french fries and pickles
PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$10.00
Classic breaded local chicken tenderloins
Vivo Italian Kitchen

4558 crackersport road, allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Homemade Chicken Fingers & Fires$7.00
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders Basket$11.99
FULL TRAY Chicken Tenders$90.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
Notch

5036 Hamilton Blvd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Kids have been demanding chicken tenders here! Crispy chicken crispers & hand cut fries!
Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
All white meat chicken tender served with crispy fries.
Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$7.99
