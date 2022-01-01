Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pickles, Parsley, Lettuce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce.
More about Wafa's Kitchen
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
More about Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co. image

 

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roman Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap$11.99
Cajun Chicken wrap$11.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
More about Chris' Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and crispy tortilla chips tossed in a cilantro lime dressing and wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
More about Stuffed to The Grills
Consumer pic

 

Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant

1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar wrap$9.99
A char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella in a plain wrap.
Oriental Chicken Wrap$9.99
Char-grilled chicken strips, crunchy chow mein noodles, lettuce, onions, green peppers, roasted peppers, toasted sesame dressing in a Thai ginger wrap.
Grilled Chicken Delight Wrap$9.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber & ranch dressing in a spinach wrap.
More about Mo’s Eatery

