Chicken wraps in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Wafa's Kitchen
515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pickles, Parsley, Lettuce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce.
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.00
Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.
27 North 7th Street Suite 130, Allentown
|Roman Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chicken Cheddar Ranch Wrap
|$11.99
|Cajun Chicken wrap
|$11.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and crispy tortilla chips tossed in a cilantro lime dressing and wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Biaggio Pizza & Family Restaurant
1526 N. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$9.99
A char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mozzarella in a plain wrap.
|Oriental Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Char-grilled chicken strips, crunchy chow mein noodles, lettuce, onions, green peppers, roasted peppers, toasted sesame dressing in a Thai ginger wrap.
|Grilled Chicken Delight Wrap
|$9.99
Char-grilled chicken breast, feta, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber & ranch dressing in a spinach wrap.