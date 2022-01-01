Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chili

Wafa's Kitchen image

 

Wafa's Kitchen

515 W. HAMILTON ST, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company image

 

Brü Daddy's Brewing Company

732 W Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$9.00
Hunan Springs image

 

Hunan Springs

4939 Hamilton Blvd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chili Oil (1 oz.)$0.50
Cali Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS

Cali Burrito

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Vegan Chili$4.99
*NEW AND IMPROVED"- lentil & millet base with beans
Item pic

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$6.75
Our award winning, Texas style house chili loaded with several meats, spices, onions, peppers, and a bit of bite! Served with a seasoned tortilla chip and shredded cheese.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.45
Our house fries smothered in our award winning house chili, cheese sauce and green onions.
Chili Cheese Nachos$9.95
Tricolor tortilla chips topped with our award winning chili, cheese sauce, black olives and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)$13.99
Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy image

 

Stuffed to The Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy$9.50
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll
The Shelby image

PIZZA

The Shelby

707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown

Avg 4.8 (4989 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE Zesty Cucumbers with Chili and Lime Spice$6.00
Mo's Eatery image

 

Mo’s Eatery

806 Hamilton St, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef Chili with Beans$5.59
Flavorful ground beef mixed with peppers, onions, garlic and authentic Southwestern spices. The real thing.
Item pic

 

Foundation Tavern

1160 S Krocks Rd, Wescosville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILI$6.00
HOUSE MADE BEEF AND BEAN CHILI TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND SERVED WITH CRACKERS.
