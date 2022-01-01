Chili in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chili
Brü Daddy's Brewing Company
732 W Hamilton St, Allentown
|Chili
|$9.00
BURRITOS • SALADS
Cali Burrito
2149 Reading Rd, Allentown
|Vegan Chili
|$4.99
*NEW AND IMPROVED"- lentil & millet base with beans
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.75
Our award winning, Texas style house chili loaded with several meats, spices, onions, peppers, and a bit of bite! Served with a seasoned tortilla chip and shredded cheese.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.45
Our house fries smothered in our award winning house chili, cheese sauce and green onions.
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$9.95
Tricolor tortilla chips topped with our award winning chili, cheese sauce, black olives and green onions. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chili
|sweet chili Shrimp Tacos(3 soft)
|$13.99
Stuffed to The Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown
|Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy
|$9.50
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll
PIZZA
The Shelby
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104, Allentown
|SIDE Zesty Cucumbers with Chili and Lime Spice
|$6.00
Mo’s Eatery
806 Hamilton St, Allentown
|Ground Beef Chili with Beans
|$5.59
Flavorful ground beef mixed with peppers, onions, garlic and authentic Southwestern spices. The real thing.