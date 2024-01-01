Chocolate cheesecake in Allentown
Allentown restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
|$6.99
Chris' Family Restaurant
5635 Tilghman St, Allentown
|Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$7.99
Stuffed to the Grills
6750 Iroquois Trail, Allentown
|Death by Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.00
Chocolate chocolate chip cheesecake with an Oreo crust and topped with chocolate sauce and mini choc chips
|Chocolate Almond Cheesecake
|$6.00
Chocolate Almond cheesecake with a Nilla wafer and almond crust topped with almond whipped cream and toasted almonds
|Chocolate chip cheesecake
|$6.00