Chocolate cheesecake in Allentown

Allentown restaurants
Allentown restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Grumpy's Bar-B-Que Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse

3000 Mauch Chunk Rd, Allentown

Avg 4.3 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$6.99
Chris' Family Restaurant image

 

Chris' Family Restaurant

5635 Tilghman St, Allentown

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$7.99
Item pic

 

Stuffed to the Grills

6750 Iroquois Trail, Allentown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Death by Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
Chocolate chocolate chip cheesecake with an Oreo crust and topped with chocolate sauce and mini choc chips
Chocolate Almond Cheesecake$6.00
Chocolate Almond cheesecake with a Nilla wafer and almond crust topped with almond whipped cream and toasted almonds
Chocolate chip cheesecake$6.00
